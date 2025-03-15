



Balto, the Alaskan Husky who would become famous for running the final leg of the 1925 serum run to Nome in 1925, would be euthanized on March 15th, 1933. The reason, it was determined that his age 1t 14 required it.

Balto was used as the lead dog in Gunnar Kaasen‘s sled team taking diphtheria antitoxin to the northwest community of Nome. He would become famous and be the subject of a two-reel motion picture, a statue in New York’s central park and a nationwide tour.

Soon after, the owner, Leonhard Seppala, and Kassen had a falling out and Balto was sold under disputed circumstances to a traveling circus operator. Balto would end up living in squalor at an LA dime musuem.

The city of Cleveland would hear of Balto’s circumstances in 1927 and set out to purchase him and move him to Cleveland. He would live at the Brookside Zoo for the remainder of his years until at the age of 14 he was euthanized in 1933. His remains would be mounted and displayed at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for all hiwhere it remains.

Because of his body type, no records were kept of his birth and were only noted by Seppala. Small, stocky, and a black coat, Balto was considered a scrub dog and neutered.

The governor of Alaska, after seeing Seppala’s team experiencing fatigue, ordered Kaasan to take a relief team to Seppala. Once there, Kaasen ordered Balto as a team co- leader. Seppala disagreed.

Because of years of hauling freight and cargo as well a pulling s railcars, Balto would, through strenuous circumstances, prove himself and as a blizzard took over the trail and the team became confused, Kaasen told Balto “Go home Balto.” Stocky and strong, Balto led the team to Nome, forever cementing him into Alaska history.





