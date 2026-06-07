Coast Guard updates phone numbers in Southeast Alaska







JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard changed its phone numbers for staff offices and other units throughout Southeast Alaska as part of a service-wide telephone modernization directive, Thursday.

The new phone numbers are:

Sector Southeast Alaska: 206-815-7800

206-815-7800 Marine Safety Detachment Sitka: 206-815-6947

206-815-6947 Marine Safety Detachment Ketchikan: 206-815-7062

206-815-7062 Sector Southeast Alaska 24/7 Search and Rescue Command Center: 866-759-6061

866-759-6061 Arctic District Command Center: 800-478-5555

The main phone line for the sector can now be reached at 206-815-7800, where callers will be presented with a phone tree, providing them with options to reach the sector command center, the admin assistant or other units.

Sector Southeast Alaska remains physically located at the Hurff A. Saunders Federal Building in Juneau.

The sector Search and Rescue Command Center watchstanders are available 24 hours a day at 866-759-6061 and VHF-FM Channel 16.

This change is part of a broader effort to modernize and streamline communications infrastructure within the U.S. Coast Guard.

-USCG-