79-Year-Old Armed Suspect on Jewel Lake Road Arrested for Assault III after Barricade Incident

Alaska Native News on Mar 27, 2020.

Anchorage police say that they have arrested a 79-year-old suspect in a brief barricade situation that occurred on the 8400-block of Jewel Lake Road on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the location at approximately 10 pm to find the suspect, Robert Norris, age 79, outside his residence. They had responded to the scene after receiving a call reporting that the suspect had been threatening his neighbors with a firearm. Norris, who was still armed with the weapon when police arrived, ignored the officer’s orders and went back into his residence.

Norris continued to ignore commands to come outside and a barricade situation ensued. It wasn’t until 12:40 am that APD reported that Norris had given himself up without incident and was taken into custody. Police say he has been charged with Assault III.

No one else was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.





