8-Year-Old Boy Dies in Wasilla Accident





Alaska State Troopers and EMS responded to a report of an accident involving an 8-year-old boy at a Wasilla resident at 11:44 am on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene they discovered the child with severe injuries and immediately initiated life-saving measures. But their efforts were unsuccessful and the juvenile victim was declared deceased at the scene. Prior to the arrival, a family member had also attempted to render aid.

The preliminary investigation that followed would reveal that a family member was moving a vehicle at the residence and was unaware that the child was in the driveway near the vehicle and was run over.

The State medical Examiner was notified of the incident and responded to take possession of the child’s remains.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.



