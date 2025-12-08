Anchorage man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking large quantities of Drugs in Alaska







ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of illicit narcotics in Anchorage and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.

According to court documents, in February 2024, Thurman Reed, 67, sold roughly six grams of fentanyl analogue and six grams of heroin. In March 2024, Reed also sold over 27 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine. One week later, Reed sold over 49 grams of heroin. In May 2024, Reed also sold over 311 grams of methamphetamine.

In late May 2024, the FBI and Anchorage Police Department (APD) executed a search warrant on Reed’s residence and a storage unit, recovering a cumulative total of over 10 kilograms of pure methamphetamine, 245 grams of fentanyl, 485 grams of heroin and 15 grams of cocaine.

The FBI and APD also recovered a firearm at Reed’s residence during the search. The firearm was found inside a backpack that contained distribution quantities of dangerous drugs and a digital scale. At the time of the search, Reed had seven prior felony convictions.

On Aug. 14, 2025, Reed pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“Mr. Reed was clearly undeterred by his seven prior felony convictions and chose to stockpile and distribute large quantities of dangerous drugs in Alaska, putting our communities at significant risk,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “My office is resolute in its commitment to target and prosecute drug traffickers for the crimes that are devastating our communities.”

“Over the course of our investigation, the FBI and APD seized a stockpile of deadly drugs, including over 22 pounds of methamphetamine that this seven-time convicted felon had intended for distribution in Alaska,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Brandon Waddle of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Now, Reed’s days of menacing our community are over. We will continue working with our partners at every level to hold drug traffickers accountable.”

“I want to thank the FBI and the Anchorage High-Intensity Drug Tracking Area (HIDTA) Unit for their steadfast dedication in the aggressive pursuit of those trafficking deadly drugs within Alaska. I also want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s office for prosecuting these cases so there is accountability for outrageous acts in our community. This case is a very clear example of our commitment to reducing the drugs in this community that have had such a devastating impact. People involved in this level of distribution should be investigated, prosecuted, and placed in jail for long periods of time so they will not continue to cause harm,” said Chief Sean Case of the Anchorage Police Department.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and APD investigated the case as part of the Anchorage High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Unit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ainsley McNerney prosecuted the case.