82-Year-Old Northway Man Crashes at Alaska Highway Mile 1278





Alaska State Troopers were notified by family members that an 82-year-old Northway man, identified as Lyle Cronk, was overdue from a trip to Tok at 9:40 pm on Tuesday night.

Cronk had traveled to Tok for a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day and had not returned to Northway.

Cronk’s family began to search along the highway for Cronk’s vehicle, and at approximately 11 pm, his vehicle was located up an embankment several hundred feet from the highway near mile 1278.

trooper say, when He was found in his vehicle, “Cronk was conscious and breathing but complaining of chest pain.” As a result, Cronk was medevaced to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation at the scene showed that Cronk had lost control of his vehicle, crossed the highway and crashed into the ditch, colliding with trees, and continued up an embankment on the other side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

