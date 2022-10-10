



AFN is proud to announce that the 9th Annual AFN Tribal Conference will take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska at the William A. Egan Civic and Convention Center, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The conference invites tribal leaders, tribal administrators, tribal court judges, tribal court administrators, and tribal members to participate, learn, and share their experiences on federal, state, and local issues important to Alaska Native tribes.

Click HERE to download the draft agenda and register.

For more information, please contact Nicole Borromeo at nborromeo@nativefederation.org.



