APD Detectives Investigate Suspicious Death Discovered along the Thunderbird Falls Trail Friday

Alaska Native News on Mar 8, 2020.

APD homicide detectives report that the cause of death of an adult male found along the Thunderbird Falls trail is as yet unknown, but also says that “the death is suspicious in nature.”

At approximately 6 pm on Friday evening, a group of hikers hiking on the trail came upon the remains and promptly reported their find to Anchorage police. APD detectives, as well as the Crime Scene Team, responded to investigate and document.

Detectives are asking that anyone with any information into the incident to please call 3-1-1.