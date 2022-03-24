ABI Arrest Carlie Alexie on Murder Charges in February Tuluksak Homicide Investigation

Alaska State Troopers revealed that on Wednesday a 50-year-old Tuluksak man was charged while remanded at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on Murder I charges following a month-long homicide investigation of a shooting in Tuluksak.

Troopers traveled to the community on February 22nd after they were notified that a community resident, 73-year-old Charles Peter was found dead outside of his residence. When they arrived, their examination of Peter’s remains would find, under several layers of clothing, a .22 caliber wound.

The following day, after search warrants were requested and issued, two .22 caliber rifles and a spent cartridge were seized from 50-year-old Carlie Alexie’s residence. The evidence was turned over to the state crime lab by the Alaska Bureau of Investigations as the investigation continued.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, following a month-long investigation, Alexie was charged with Murder I at YKCC where he was incarcerated on an unrelated domestic violence incident.


