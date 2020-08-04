ABI Investigates Death of Woman in Tununak

Alaska Native News on Aug 4, 2020.

AST is reporting that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation-Major Crimes Unit is investigating a death in the community of Tununak after a woman was found unresponsive there late Thursday night.

According to Bethel-based troopers, they received a call from the community of Tununak at approximately 11:19 pm on Thursday reporting a deceased female, identified as 56-year-old Josephine Link, in an open field in the community. Troopers say because of the nature of the initial report, ABI was called in to investigate.

Link's remains were turned over to the State Medical examiner's office in Anchorage for autopsy.






