ABI Investigates Delta Junction Homicides, Suspect Jailed on Double Murder I Charges





Delta Junction-based troopers were notified of a double homicide in that community and they along with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene at 12:45 pm on Friday.

When they arrived, they discovered a dead dog outside and two men dead from gunshot wounds inside the residence.

Minutes later, at 1:02 pm, the Fairbanks Police Department advised troopers that 33-year-old North Pole resident Daniel Serkov came to the department and told them that he had shot a dog in Delta Junction.

Serkov was escorted to AST where he was questioned by investigators. As a result of that questioning, it was determined that he was involved in the shooting deaths of the two victims.

The suspect was charged with two counts of Murder I and Tampering with Physical Evidence and transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there.

The victims’ next of kin were notified.



