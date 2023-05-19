ABI Investigates Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Point Hope Man





Alaska State Troopers report that once the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into theMay 17th shooting death of a Point Hope man by a North Slope Borough Police Officer is complete the results will be turned over to the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

At 12:30 pm, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a Point Hope man, identified as 40-year-old Robert Nash, had been shot by a responding NSBPD police officer. The officer had responded following a report of the man shooting at people and buildings in the community. Nash was located by the officer just outside of town and was given commands to drop his weapon, but instead of putting down the weapon, Nash pointed it at the officer. In response, the officer discharged his sidearm hitting Nash.

Nash was rushed to the Point Hope Clinic to treat the gunshot wound but succumbed to his injury.

His next of kin were notified of the incident and his death. His remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.



