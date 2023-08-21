ABI Investigates Suspicious Saturday Death of Two in Dillingham Residence





Alaska State Troopers report that the Dillingham police received a call from a Dillingham resident that two bodies were located inside a residence in that community on Saturday morning.

Dillingham police and Dillingham-based troopers responded to the 10 am call near the airport, secured the scene and opened an investigation.

It was immediately determined that the twin deaths were suspicious.

The Dillingham Police Department requested that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation assume case responsibility.

The remains of the two victims were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Troopers ask that “Anyone with information, please contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or online at dps.alaska.gov/tips.”

More information on the continuing case will be released as it becomes available.



