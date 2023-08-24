ABI Investigates Tuesday Alakanuk Homicide and Arrest One





AST received a call reporting a fatal shooting in the community of Alakanuk early in the morning on Tuesday. As a result of the 1:03 am call, troopers from nearby Emmonak responded and opened a preliminary investigation.

Upon arrival, 20-year-old Kobe Cook was found dead at the local clinic from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations took over case responsibility.

The investigation found that Cook had gone to the residence and gotten into a fight with Chikigak and Chikigak shot Cook multiple times. After the shooting, Cook left the residence and was taken to the local clinic where he succumbed to his injuries.

Chikigak was taken into custody in the investigation and charged with Murder II, he was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center on the charge.

Cook’s remains were transported to Anchorage and turned over to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The investigation into the fatal incident is continuing.



