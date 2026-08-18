Acting Attorney General Mills Moves to Protect Alaskan Craft and Tourism: Fourth Settlement in Six Months over Jewelry Origin Misrepresentations











(Juneau, AK) – In May of 2025, the Consumer Protection Unit launched an investigation into the tourism industry in Southeast Alaska for the purpose of ensuring the authenticity of claims that products were from or made in Alaska. Undercover investigators visited stores in Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway posing as tourists interested in buying authentic Alaskan souvenirs. The investigation revealed that several jewelry shops misrepresented their products as “Made in Alaska” or coming from Alaska, undermining the efforts of Alaskan businesses and entrepreneurs who truly mine, craft, and sell genuine Alaskan goods.

For example, when an undercover investigator visited Jewelry Land, a store employee represented that all the gold nuggets in their jewelry were mined in Nome. Another store employee explained that their jewelry contained 24 karat gold nuggets that were “natural” before they were heated to be put on jewelry. That same employee also claimed that the quartz in one of Jewelry Land’s gold quartz pieces was from Alaska. But one of the owners of Jewelry Land, Zahid Sumbal, later admitted that none of their jewelry contains real gold nuggets, but is instead designed to have a “nugget look.” The gold nuggets were not mined in Nome, and Jewelry Land had never sold gold quartz that was mined in Alaska. Moreover, none of the gold jewelry sold at Jewelry Land comes from Alaska. These misrepresentations harm businesses that are selling authentic Alaskan products and make it difficult for customers to distinguish products that are truly crafted or produced in Alaska from those that only imitate the look.

“Today’s settlement is the fourth in six months resolving lawsuits our office has filed against jewelry businesses in Southeast,” said Acting Alaska Attorney General Cori Mills . “Our priority is to ensure that products represented as made in Alaska or coming from Alaskan resources are genuinely Alaskan, so tourists and consumers can trust that their purchases support local miners, artisans, and the state’s economy. Alaskan made products represent the hard work and authenticity of Alaskan entrepreneurs, and protecting the ‘Alaska’ brand is vital for both consumers and local businesses. Our investigators will continue undercover visits to Southeast to ensure compliance with these settlement agreements and verify claims of Alaskan origin.”

Under the terms of the consent decree filed in Juneau Superior Court today, Jewelry Land is subject to a permanent injunction that, among other things, will require it to maintain records demonstrating that any products represented as “from Alaska” or as including naturally occurring gold quartz or gold nuggets are in fact what they are claimed to be. This measure aims to uphold the credibility of products from Alaska by making it easier for consumers to verify authenticity and for local businesses to compete fairly. The injunction empowers state investigators to ensure Jewelry Land’s compliance and the accuracy of employees’ representations to consumers by auditing these records. In addition, Jewelry Land will pay $20,000 to the State of Alaska in civil penalties.

The settlements with Soni Inc., Miner’s Gems, and Gold Rush can be found at these links.

The State encourages any person who believes they were subjected to unfair or deceptive business practices to submit a complaint to the Consumer Protection Unit.