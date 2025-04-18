Final defendant sentenced in local Indian Arts and Crafts Act case





The defendants sold over $1 million worth of fraudulent artwork throughout the conspiracy.



JUNEAU, Alaska – A Washington man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a scheme to sell hundreds of products produced in the Philippines as authentic Alaska Native produced artwork, violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.

According to court documents, between July and August 2021, Cameron Losi, fka “Cameron Lawrence,” 39, conspired with others, including the owners of Alaska Stone Arts LLC and Rail Creek LLC, stores located in Ketchikan, to sell items falsely represented to be authentic Alaska Native art. Losi was employed as a salesperson for Alaska Stone Arts LLC, which primarily sold stone carvings. Rail Creek LLC primarily sold wood totem poles.

Court documents explain that from April 2016 to December 2021, Cristobal Rodrigo, 59, his wife Glenda Rodrigo, 46, and their son Christian Rodrigo, 24, all from Washington, were the owners and operators of the stores and were co-conspirators in the case. The investigation revealed that the carvings and totem poles sold in both stores were sourced from Rodrigo Creative Crafts, a company owned by Glenda Rodrigo and located in the Philippines. The company used Filipino labor to produce the artwork before shipping them to the Rodrigo’s stores in Alaska, where they were sold as authentic Alaska Native art.

According to court documents, the Rodrigos hired Alaska Natives and non-Alaska Native employees at both Ketchikan stores to help with day-to-day operations and represent and sell Philippine produced artwork as their own authentic Native artwork. Aside from Losi, who is of American Indian descent, the Rodrigos also hired Travis Lee Macasaet, 39, of Ketchikan, Simeon Cabansag, 39, of Ketchikan, and Jessie Reginio, 28, of Seattle, Washington. Macasaet and Cabansag were two of the Alaska Natives hired by the family. Reginio was one of the non-Alaska Native employees hired by the family.

Losi conspired with the other co-defendants to sell the artwork to customers and falsely represent that the art was all produced from locally sourced materials and made by Alaska Natives or by members of an American Indian tribe. Court documents outline that Losi misrepresented to customers that he was the sole artisan of the stone carvings under the name “Cameron,” and that other employees were Alaska Native family members who carved and sold stone and wood totem poles in both businesses.

During the course of the conspiracy, Losi and others involved in the scheme sold hundreds of stone and wood carvings produced in the Philippines as authentic Alaska Native carvings.

Losi was sentenced to five years’ probation and 250 hours of community service. Losi is required to pay over $12,200 in restitution to his victims in this case and is required to write an apology letter to the victims and the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes to be published publicly.

“This sentencing marks a crucial step toward justice, finally holding accountable all defendants responsible for this betrayal of Alaska Native artisans, whose craftsmanship is not only their livelihood but their pride,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “The fraudulent actions of all seven defendants resulted in over a million dollars in illegal profits, undermining the integrity of genuine artists and exploiting the very cultural heritage that some defendants are connected to. Through our collaboration with the Indian Arts and Crafts Board and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, we have secured justice for tribal communities and the victims who were deceived through forgery and misrepresentation.”

“Counterfeit Alaska Native art, such as the carvings Cameron Losi sold to unwitting customers at the Alaska Stone Arts business in Ketchikan, are an affront to Alaska Native culture, tradition, and heritage,” said Indian Arts and Crafts Board Director Meridith Stanton. “The Indian Arts and Crafts Board by statute is responsible for administering the Indian Arts and Crafts Act (IACA), an anti-counterfeiting law that protects Indian artists and consumers. Mr. Losi’s actions undermine Alaska Native economies and the hard work of Alaska Native artists who are dedicated to celebrating their unique culture and using their artwork to pass to down their traditions and skills from one generation to the next. His actions also erode consumers’ confidence in the Alaska Native art market, particularly with respect to the many tourists traveling through Southeast Alaska each year. Due to the outstanding work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Alaska and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service IACA Investigative Unit, Mr. Losi is being held accountable and the message is clear. For those selling counterfeit Alaska Native art it is important to know that wherever you are we will diligently work to find you and prosecute you under the IACA.”

“Cameron Losi collaborated with the Rodrigos and others to misrepresent Philippine-made stone carvings and totem poles as Alaskan Native made,” said Doug Ault, Assistant Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement. “Losi used his American Indian heritage to defraud customers by knowingly selling Philippine-made stone carvings and totem poles at premium prices. These deceptive business practices cheated customers and undermined the economic livelihood of Alaskan Native artists. Our special agents investigate crimes in violation of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Indian Arts and Crafts Board. Protecting Alaska Native culture and traditions is a critical part of the act. We thank the U.S. Department of Justice for their assistance with this investigation.”

Co-conspirators in this case include:

Cristobal Rodrigo: Sentenced to two years in prison in August 2023 for his role in the scheme. His sentence was reduced to 18 months in June 2024 but remains the longest sentence a defendant has received for any Indian Arts and Crafts Act violation in the U.S., according to the Indian Arts and Crafts Board.

Glenda Rodrigo: Sentenced to up to six months’ home confinement and 240 hours of community service on July 8, 2024.

Christian Rodrigo: Sentenced to up to three months’ home confinement and 200 hours of community service on July 8, 2024.

Travis Macasaet: Sentenced to five years’ probation and 250 hours of community service on Nov. 12, 2024.

Simeon Cabansag: Sentenced to three years’ supervised release, time served and 150 hours of community service on Nov. 12, 2024.

Jessie Reginio: Sentenced to three years’ probation, a $5,000 fine and $10,000 in restitution on Nov. 12, 2024.

The Department of Interior – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Office of Law Enforcement, with assistance from the Indian Arts and Crafts Board, U.S. Customs and Border Protections, and U.S. Department of Agriculture, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt prosecuted the case.

If you suspect potential Indian Arts and Crafts Act violations are being committed, a complaint may be submitted through the Indian Arts and Crafts Board’s online complaint form, www.doi.gov/iacb/should-i-report-potential-violation, by emailing iacb@ios.doi.gov, or by calling 888-278-3253.

