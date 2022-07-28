Active AST Search for Jeremy Davis on Lake Iliamna Changed to Reactive





On Wednesday, the Alaska State troopers announced that the active search for Jeremy Davis, who had fallen out of a skiff on Lake Iliamna on the night of July 17th, will undergo a change in strategy and now will become a reactive search pending new clues or information.

Davis and his boatmate were traversing the Lake, traveling from Igiugig to Newhalen, when he was washed overboard during poor weather on the night of July 17th, his traveling partner reported to troopers.

Inclement weather hampered immediate searches, then the next day, a private air carrier spotted the duo’s skiff on the shores of the lake.

Troopers and other searchers took up the search for Davis that day.

A substantial search was undertaken by multiple agencies to no avail. “Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers with help from the United States Coast Guard, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol, the Community of Igiugig, and the Community of Iliamna searched the northern, western, and southern shores and waters of Lake Iliamna from Newhalen to Kokhanok,” AST reported on their dispatch Wednesday.

AST asks that anyone with information that hasn’t already spoken to troopers, to contact the Trooper Post in KingSlamon at (907) 246-3464.

The limited search for Davis will continue.



