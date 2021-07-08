Active Search for 21-Year-Old Man Who Fell into Big Lake on the Fourth Suspended







Alaska State Troopers report that after several days of searching for a 21-year-old man using side-scan sonar, sector sonar, dive teams, and volunteer searchers, they are suspending active recovery efforts at Big lake.

It was on the 4th of July that 21-year-old Myles Williams fell off the back of a boat in Big Lake and did not resurface. Despite searching the area, the other occupants of the boat were unable to locate him. Troopers were notified of the incident at 3:57 am.

“The Mat-Su Borough EMS Dive Team, MAT+SAR, and Alaska Dive Rescue responded to Big Lake to assist with the search,” troopers reported. The searchers worked until 5 pm looking for Williams before giving up for the day.

The search for Williams continued throughout Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with no results.

Alaska State Troopers thanked all of the searchers from Mat-Su Central Dive Team, Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team, West Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, and MAT+SAR for their efforts.





