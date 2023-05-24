Adam Sanders Jailed after Stabbing Incident on Fireweed Lane Monday Night





Anchorage patrol officers responded to W. Fireweed Lane after a caller reported a stabbing on the 300-block there on Monday evening.

But, as they were responding, dispatch notified them that the suspect had fled on foot. Dispatch also provided a description. Armed with this information, a traffic sergeant spotted a man matching the description on the 700-block of W. Fireweed. He was stopped and APD found that he had visible injuries and a knife on his person.

The suspect, now identified as 38-year-old Adam Sanders was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, after which, he was taken to the department for questioning.

The investigation would reveal that Sanders had been in a verbal altercation with a woman in a parking lot when a man at the location intervened in an attempt to stop the argument. Instead of stopping, the two men got into a fight and during that time Sanders took out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body. During the fight Sanders also sustained injuries.

Anchorage Fire Department, who had also responded to the scene transported the victim to a local hospital.

APD stated that the victim and Sanders were acquainted with each other.

Sanders was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Assault II and III.



