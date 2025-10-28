Addressing Substance Related Harms in Alaska





The Alaska Department of Health’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention (OSMAP) is working to reduce the harmful impacts of opioids, stimulants, alcohol, and other substances on our communities.

We are pleased to share that the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP) funding opportunity has been reposted for the following tribal health regions to support more applications from these areas: Anchorage/Mat-Su

Bristol Bay

Copper River/Prince William Sound

Kenai Peninsula Kodiak Area

Arctic Slope

Yukon-Kuskokwim

Grant funding will be used to improve access to behavioral health services and strengthen collaboration across health, justice, and community partners.

The grants aim to reduce harmful interactions with the criminal legal system by expanding programs that serve people with substance use challenges. These programs will improve access to services and strengthen support for individuals, families, and communities.

Updated Proposal Deadline: November 14, 2025, 3:59 PM

For full details, click “Learn More.”