ADF&G Announces 2026 Southeast Alaska Chinook Salmon All-Gear Catch Limit







(Juneau) – Under terms of the Pacific Salmon Treaty (treaty), the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) announced that the preseason all-gear catch limit for Southeast Alaska (SEAK) is 207,400 treaty Chinook salmon for 2026. The ADF&G target will be 205,300 Chinook salmon. This year’s target includes a 1% reduction from the treaty catch limit that will serve as a buffer to avoid exceeding the all-gear limit and payback provisions of the treaty.

The all-gear catch limit for SEAK is based on measures of Chinook abundance using the abundance index output from the Pacific Salmon Commission Chinook model. Use of this model for setting the SEAK catch limit is required under Chapter 3 of the treaty. ADF&G members of the treaty Chinook Technical Committee have reviewed the Chinook model inputs and outputs and accept the catch limit. ADF&G scientists will continue to pursue alternative models and methods for setting SEAK catch limits in the future.

The SEAK Chinook salmon all-gear catch limit is distributed among sport and commercial fisheries under management plans specified by the Alaska Board of Fisheries as follows:

Sector 2026 Chinook Salmon Target Commercial purse seine (4.3% of all-gear) 8,800 Commercial drift gillnet (2.9% of all-gear) 5,900 Commercial set gillnet (1,000) 1,000 Commercial troll (77% after net gear subtracted) 146,000 Sport (23% after net gear subtracted) 43,600 Total catch target 205,300

Several stocks have shown signs of improvement in 2024 and 2025. However, recent production has been poor in the region. Some SEAK stocks have either been recently removed or adopted as Stocks of Management Concern, and management will continue consistent with the provisions of Board of Fisheries action plans.

Specific management actions for sport and commercial fisheries can be found at:

Division of Sport Fish Advisory Announcements:

Division of Commercial Fisheries Advisory Announcements: