Misty Rehder Indicted by Grand Jury on 24 Counts of Animal Abuse







(Palmer, AK) – The Palmer grand jury returned true bills of indictment for twenty-four counts of Animal Cruelty against Misty Rehder, age 35. Ms. Rehder was arraigned in Palmer Superior Court on May 6, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt.

The Palmer District Attorney’s Office has received numerous emails from individuals both within and outside Alaska regarding this case. In every case, charging decisions are made on an individualized basis following a careful review of the available evidence and applicable law, and only after a determination that a charge can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Applying that standard here, only Ms. Rehder has been charged.

Ms. Rehder is presumed innocent of the charges and entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.