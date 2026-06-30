Advocates File Notice of Appeal in Alaska SNAP Delay Lawsuit







ALASKA — The National Center for Law and Economic Justice (NCLEJ) and Northern Justice Project filed a notice of appeal in their federal lawsuit to ensure access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Alaskans. This action follows a May 2026 ruling in which the Court denied the plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment and vacated the preliminary injunction against the State that has been in place since January 2025.

“The Court’s disastrous May 2026 decision eliminates any possibility for SNAP recipients to hold the Alaska DOH accountable for violating the law,” said Saima Akthar, Senior Attorney at the National Center for Law and Economic Justice.“We will appeal to give our clients a final shot at legal recourse. Food benefits that arrive late do not remedy past hunger. Without legal intervention that forces the State to improve their administration of SNAP, vulnerable communities will continue to go hungry.”

NCLEJ and Northern Justice Projected first filed the class action lawsuit in January 2023 against the Alaska Department of Health (DOH). Following this action, Alaska became the first state to receive a sharp warning from the federal government over their processing delays, reflecting the seriousness of their failure to administer SNAP.

On December 31, 2024, the Court ordered preliminary injunctive relief against the State, directing the DOH to promptly process SNAP applications and recertifications within legal timeframes, provide written notice and opportunity for fair hearings, and provide monthly status reports to the Court.

Alaska’s SNAP processing delays remain ongoing. According to the State’s last report covering October 2026 to March 2026, non-expedited applications were processed timely at 46%, expedited applications at 25%, and recertifications at 31% – far short of the 95% rate considered acceptable by the federal government for states to be in compliance with legally mandated processing timeframes. The average number of days to process SNAP applications and related actions was 47 days.

The National Center for Law and Economic Justice (NCLEJ) advances racial and economic justice for low-income families, individuals, and communities across the country through ground-breaking impact litigation, policy advocacy, and support for grassroots organizing. Founded in 1965, NCLEJ protects access to critical benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid, and childcare; empowers low-wage workers, advocates for people with disabilities; and fights unlawful debt collection.

The Northern Justice Project represents Alaskans in complex lawsuits against the State and Federal Governments, and large corporations. They have a proven track record of significant victories for their clients. From Medicaid, to Native American rights, to Special Education access, to tenants’ rights and more, they have successfully won many cases that have made an incredible difference for people living in their communities.

###