SNAP Online Purchasing now Available to Alaskans at Target.com





USDA: Online grocery shopping, now in all 50 states, is a vital tool for nutrition security

ANCHORAGE / WASHINGTON — Online purchasing using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits has arrived in Alaska, announced Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

This represents a major milestone for SNAP, which now has online purchasing in all 50 states, as well as in Washington, D.C.

“Families need food security, and we’re pleased that Alaskan families now have another way to access nutritious meals and fresh food options,” said Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. In April 2023, nearly 3.7 million U.S. SNAP households shopped online—a substantial increase from 35,000 households in March 2020. Nationwide, the availability of online purchasing is seen as an important step in promoting equity and greater access to food in remote and rural areas.

Target is Alaska’s only participating retailer for SNAP’s online purchasing program at this time, but more retailers are welcome to apply. Alaska does have an established Alaska Quest Long Distance Food Purchase Program in place with USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and nine Alaska grocery stores. This enables food benefit recipients (SNAP and WIC) living in certain remote Alaska locations to order remotely. To use Long Distance Purchasing, however, both the store and customer must fill out a purchase agreement form that allows the retailer to complete off-line transactions when the customer is not present.

By comparison, a recipient using SNAP Online Purchasing would just have to create an online account with Target like any other online shopper and add their EBT card as payment. Another form of payment would have to be added for non-SNAP items and for any shipping costs. SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay for shipping.

In partnership with states, territories and retailers across the country, SNAP Online Purchasing provides greater convenience and access to healthy food options for tens of millions of Americans. USDA first launched the program four years ago in New York State. Since March 2020, 208 additional retailer chains (representing thousands of stores) have joined the program—including 56 retailers added in just the last few months.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, we recognize the hard work of our state partners, implementing agencies and diverse retailers to make online grocery shopping a convenient, safe and secure way for SNAP participants to shop for food,” said Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services. “Expanding the diversity and reach of SNAP online shopping helps advance our goal of modernizing SNAP and providing better access to healthy, safe, affordable foods.”

USDA is actively providing support to all stakeholders who are interested in offering SNAP online purchasing and is dedicated to bringing more diverse new grocers online, with a focus on smaller, independent stores. The department provided the National Grocers Association Foundation with $5 million from the American Rescue Plan to provide much-needed technical assistance to retailers interested in offering online purchasing through the SNAP EBT Modernization Technical Assistance Center.

For more information about the program and the full list of retailers approved to provide SNAP Online Purchasing, visit the SNAP Online webpage. The Target website lists three Alaska stores (two in Anchorage and one in Wasilla), noting several pickup and delivery options.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service works to end hunger and improve food and nutrition security through a suite of 16 nutrition assistance programs, such as the school breakfast and lunch programs, WIC and SNAP. In 2022, SNAP served 1 in 9 Alaskans over the course of a year.

FNS also provides science-based nutrition recommendations through the co-development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. To learn more about FNS, visit www.fns.usda.gov and follow @USDANutrition. For Alaska SNAP, visit: https://health.alaska.gov/dpa/ Pages/SNAP/default.aspx.



