AFN 2019 Quyana

|Manley Hot Springs Traditional Dancesr (Fairbanks/Manley Hot Springs)
Manley Hot Springs traditionally spoken in Koyukon Athabascan is Too Naaleł Denh. The group encompasses folks who reside in Fairbanks and Manley Hot Springs and share the geographic commonality of a place they can all call home: Manley Hot Springs. Our group has Athabascan, Inupiaq and non-Native representatives. We will dance in remembrance of the late Judy Woods and late Mrs. Gladys Dart respectively and with great honor.
Mrs. Judith Florence Woods was fluent Koyukon Athabascan speaker and lived the traditional way of life. Mrs. Gladys Dart was an educator since territorial times and is the namesake for the Gladys Dart School today. We honor this friendship, because these two Elders who at an early age in their lives saw no color when it came to teaching traditional songs and language. They encouraged each other to be their true authentic selves, respected each other’s differences and saw beauty in learning from each other, and that is unity’s truest fashion.
|
|Iñu-Yupiaq Dance Group (Fairbanks)
The Iñu-Yupiaq Dance Group started in 1995. It was founded as a place for Iñupiaq and Yup’ik students attending UAF to continue traditional forms of cultural expression through motion dancing. Now, contemporary and heritage songs from all corners of Alaska are danced at group practices, and many songs were created by members during their time at UAF. The group provides a positive atmosphere for students who are often homesick and an opportunity for them to practice their culture. The Iñu-Yupiaq Dance Group performs at local schools and leads dance workshops throughout the year, many involving youth. Finally, the group provides networking between more experienced individuals that are further along in their academic careers and youth starting their educational journey. Today, the tradition carries on as students from many different backgrounds come and go, and their repertoire lives through the songs they practice.
|
Tanana Traditional Dancers (Tanana)
Many great singers, song makers, song keepers and dancers have come from Tanana. The traditional name of Tanana is Nuchalawoyya, which translates to ‘where the two rivers meet.’ Nuchalawoyya was a meeting place for tribes up and down the Yukon and Tanana Rivers and their tributaries. It was considered neutral ground, and a place where important meetings and trading occurred.
Traditional singing and dancing were always a part of every gathering and meeting. There were many different reasons to sing and dance such as celebrations, potlatches, meetings, and gatherings. Most of our song makers and Elders are no longer with us so it is up to this generation to keep the traditional songs and dances alive and teach future generations our beautiful culture.
Tanana still holds a traditional Nuchalawoyya celebration every other June that mimics what our ancestors did for thousands of years. Everyone is invited to Tanana for the Nuchalawoyya celebration the second week of June 2020.
| Taģiuģmiut Dancers (Barrow)
The Taģiuģmiut Dancers were formed in 2007 under the leadership of Vernon Elavgak. The songs we sing came from a recording done in Barrow in 1946. Some of those songs weren’t heard for more than 50 years. Our dance group took first place in the dance competition at WEIO on our first debut in 2007. We strive to keep the culture and traditions alive by teaching the younger generation even though we are young ourselves. We have performed for the many celebrations in our home town. We’ve also traveled to Canada to perform in their Northern Games, we’ve also performed in Kotzebue at the Trade Fair.
|
|JOM Potlatch Dancers (Fairbanks)
The JOM Potlatch Dancers began in 1991 and have performed at many events that occur in the Fairbanks area. They represent many Native communities statewide and are students in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. Their age ranges from 5 to 18 years and are in grades Kindergarten through the 12th grade.
This year’s dance group members have family ties to the communities of Allakaket, Barrow, Bethel, Circle, Fort Yukon, Galena, Hughes, Huslia, Kaltag, Kalskag, Kotzebue, Koyukuk, McGrath, Mentasta, Minto, Nenana, Nikolai, Nulato, Point Lay, Rampart, Ruby, Stevens Village, and Tanana. They represent the Inupiaq, Yupik Eskimo, upper Kuskokwim, Ahtna, Gwitchin, Koyukon and Tanaina Athabascans.
The majority of the members are in their fifth year of learning to sing and dance in a Native dance group. They have a great love and respect for their heritage and culture. Their biggest achievements are learning to introduce themselves in Denaakk’e (Koyukon Athabascan language) and learning to sing, Sweet By and By in the Stevens Village dialect. They are a resilient and awesome group of students who study and practice what they are learning during the school year.
|
|Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers (Kodiak)
The Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers were formed in 1987 and continue to learn and share about their Alutiiq ancestral heritage and increase pride by reawakening their dance traditions. This group has been bringing back lost traditions, by creating more diverse Alutiiq dresses, hats, bags, rattles, and other dance and ceremonial items. They learned the few remaining traditional Alutiiq songs, and have become songwriters, to keep the tradition of song and dance alive! Dancing our Stories; Living our Culture
|
|Tikigaq Traditional Dancers (Pt. Hope)
Tikigaqmiut meaning the people of Tikigaq have performed in various gatherings in the State of Alaska. In 1992, we were invited to Amsterdam, it was an honor to travel and perform for our community. We have placed first in different competitions within the state of Alaska. We will continue the dances that were passed down to us from our great ancestors. Our dances evolve around the Bowhead Whale and many of our animals that provide for our way of life to sustain us as Inupiat of Tikigaqmiut.