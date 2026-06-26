AFN and Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc. Announce Launch of Rural Veterinary Public Health Program Serving 80 Tribal Communities Across Rural Alaska







Anchorage, Alaska — The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN), in partnership with Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc. (ANRV), announced the launch of a new rural veterinary public health initiative beginning July 1, 2026. The program is designed to provide veterinary care, identify barriers to care, monitor zoonotic disease, improve access to services, strengthen preventative veterinary care, and enhance public health resources in Tribal communities across Alaska. Through this partnership, AFN and ANRV will work with approximately 80 Tribal communities to provide essential veterinary services, including:

Preventive veterinary care

Vaccinations

Zoonotic disease surveillance and testing

Spay and neuter services

A barrier-to-care study focused on veterinary and public health access in rural Alaska

This initiative represents years of collaboration, advocacy, and partnership-building with Tribal leaders, Tribal Health Organizations and rural communities throughout Alaska. Leaders and partners including Alaska Federation of Natives President Ben Mallott, Dr. Arleigh Reynolds, Angie Fitch, Nelson Angapak, Brian Berube, Victor Lord, Donald Charlie, Chief of Nenana, Mike Williams, Chief of Akiak, and Tribal community leaders across the state, have worked for decades to improve access to veterinary care and strengthen veterinary public health resources for Tribal communities in rural Alaska.

“For many years, the Alaska Federation of Natives, Alaska Tribal Communities, and Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc. have worked together to improve the health and well-being of rural Alaska. This longstanding partnership and new project demonstrate what can be achieved through community-driven solutions that support healthy communities, healthy animals, safe and sustainable subsistence resources, and a stronger future,” said Benjamin Mallott, President, Alaska Federation of Natives

“Preventing zoonotic diseases is far more effective and far less costly than treating them,” said Dr. Arleigh Reynolds, Medical Director for ANRV. “This program is a strong example of how we can address root causes, such as dog overpopulation, by working in partnership with Tribal communities to support their priorities and improve health outcomes for owners, pets, and entire communities.”

Working alongside Tribal leaders and ANRV, the Annual AFN Convention has unanimously passed three AFN resolutions supporting improved veterinary public health access since 2011, including 2019 AFN Resolution 19-5, “Lack of Veterinary Care is an Unmet Public Health Need in Rural Alaska,” which formally declared access to veterinary care an unmet public health need in Alaska Native communities.

The two-year program aims to address longstanding barriers to preventative veterinary care in remote communities while supporting public health efforts related to zoonotic disease prevention, animal population management, and community wellness. The zoonotic disease surveillance and barrier-to-care study will help identify ongoing challenges faced by rural residents and provide valuable data to inform future public health policy, funding priorities, and rural veterinary infrastructure initiatives.

AFN and ANRV believe the findings from this work will further demonstrate the critical need for increased support and sustainable veterinary public health resources in rural Alaska, including efforts reflected in recently introduced federal legislation to improve access to veterinary services in Tribal communities.

“Consistent veterinary care improves the quality of life for both pets and residents,” said Angie Fitch, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc. “ANRV is honored to work alongside AFN and Tribal communities to improve access to preventative veterinary care and support healthier communities across rural Alaska. This issue is important to the communities, and our work recognizes the critical connection between animal health, human health, and community well-being.”

By working collaboratively with Tribal communities, AFN and ANRV hope to build sustainable veterinary public health solutions that support both animal and rural public health infrastructure for generations to come. The program is scheduled to begin services on July 1, 2026. For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Nikki Stoops, Alaska Federation of Natives, or Angie Fitch, Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc.