AFN Convention: 2023 Citizens of the Year and Denali Award Winners

2023 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Margaret Agnguarta Roberts’

contributions have demonstrated life-long dedication and legacy building for the Alaska Native Community and to Rural Alaska. Her tireless contributions improved the lives of Alaska Native people. Margaret was one of the original founders of the Kodiak Alutiiq Dance group over 30 years ago, reflected in her Alutiiq name, Agnguarta, which means One Who Dances. Margaret’s parents were Martha Patarochin of Kodiak and Ronald Fadaoff of Woody Island. She was born and raised in Kodiak and in 1967 graduated from Kodiak High School. She shared fond memories of time spent in the Village Islands in Uganik Bay. She told of a story of her mother befriending the deer, and how they would come right up to the porch and eat out of her mother’s hand. Margaret met and married the love of her life, Gary, and they were blessed with four children, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Joining local and statewide efforts to help those struggling with addictions was close to Margaret’s heart as was faithfully attending the Annual Women’s Wellness Retreat, Dig Afognak Camp, and the AFN Elders and Youth Conference.Margaret’s lifetime advocacy for Native people will live on and will help to guide future generations. Without her dedication many of the programs, services, and policy changes would not have been made possible. We are honored with having benefited from Margaret’s wisdom, kindness and steadfast.