AFN Hosts Treasury’s First Official Visit to Alaska





Anchorage, AK – The Alaska Federation of Natives proudly hosted the U.S. Department of Treasury for its first official visit to Alaska on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. This landmark trip marks a significant milestone in the ongoing dialogue between Treasury and Alaska tribes, tribal organizations, and Native corporations.

Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba, accompanied by the Office of Tribal and Native American Affairs, and the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Rohit Chopra, engaged in a productive Alaska Native Issues Roundtable. The roundtable provided a critical platform for discussing key issues facing the Alaska Native community, fostering dialogue and exploring collaborative solutions.

Following the roundtable, Treasurer Malerba, Director Chopra, and their teams traveled to the Native Village of Chickaloon. The site visit underscored the Treasury Department’s commitment to understanding and addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within Alaska Native communities, in addition to seeing how the Chickaloon Tribe used its post-pandemic funding to augment remote learning, workforce development, telehealth, and other tribal initiatives.

AFN President Julie Kitka expressed enthusiasm about the visit, stating, “We were honored to host Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba and the U.S. Department of Treasury. This visit represents a profound step towards strengthening our partnership and addressing the vital issues affecting our people.”

The visit marks a pivotal moment in enhancing relations between Treasury and Alaska Native peoples. The primary purpose of Treasurer Chief Malerba’s trip was to learn more about the Alaska Tribal State Small Business Credit Initiative Consortium, which as the largest tribal consortium in the country – made up of 125 tribes, will receive $83 million over the next 10 years to foster small businesses and entrepreneurship in the state, with a special focus on rural Alaska. The Consortium was created by AFN’s Navigator Program and is being administered by the University of Alaska’s Small Business Development Center.

The Alaska Federation of Natives is the largest statewide Native organization representing the interests of all Alaska Native peoples. Established to promote and protect the rights, heritage, and well-being of Alaska Natives, AFN advocates for policies and initiatives that support cultural preservation, economic development, and social justice.



