AFN Launches President Search





Julie Kitka will be transitioning out of the President role at the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) later this year. The AFN board is thankful for her 33 years as President and for announcing her departure in advance to allow for transition time. The board is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and has officially launched the search for AFN’s next President.



The board is looking to cast a wide net to seek diverse candidates with strong commitments to serving the Alaska Native community. We ask that you help spread the word about this important opportunity.



The Position: AFN President

AFN seeks a dedicated leader to serve as its next President and as a statewide, national, and international ambassador for Alaska Native people. AFN is an organization always evolving to meet the changing needs of Alaska Natives while keeping central to its identity the intention of AFN to bring together the Alaska Native community as one voice. AFN’s next President will be responsible for strengthening this sense of unity while working to protect and advance Alaska Native peoples’ inherent rights and self-determination. The ideal candidate will be a humble leader with executive experience, working knowledge of the systems, processes, and strategic approaches required to effect federal and state policy change, and an accomplished record of impact in advocating to protect and advance Alaska Native interests.



To learn more, read the full position profile here: https://www.forakergroup.org/site/index.cfm/cboard-view/10158



For questions, please e-mail AFNPresidentSearch@forakergroup.org. Communications will be treated in confidence and resumes will be accepted until April 15.



