AFN Meets with Attorney General Merrick Garland





Anchorage, Alaska – Tuesday the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) welcomed Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Department of Justice to Alaska. Attorney General Garland was traveling on a Congressional trip invited by U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski to see critical unmet needs in the state. During the meeting, AFN representatives were able to share their perspectives and concerns, including the actions taken by delegates at the AFN Annual Convention, with the Attorney General, who was receptive and engaged throughout the conversation.



The discussions were productive and informative and focused on the importance of collaboration and cooperation in addressing the challenges facing our communities. By working together, we can make progress toward a brighter future for all Alaskans.



“The public safety gaps and the need to strengthen state-tribal and federal collaboration were among the critical issues raised. We look forward to tangible results,” said Julie Kitka, AFN President



In attendance were Attorney General Merrick Garland; U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski; U.S. Representative Mary Sattler Peltola; Julie Kitka, President, AFN; Ben Mallott, Vice President of External Affairs, AFN; Joe Nelson, AFN Co-Chair; Ana Hoffman, AFN Co-Chair; Nikki Stoops, Special Assistant to the President, AFN; Tami Jerue, Executive Director, Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center; Alex Cleghorn, Alaska Native Justice Center; and Julie Roberts-Hyslop, Tribal Chief, Tanana, and AFN Board Member; Vivian Korthuis, President, AVCP and AFN Board Member; and others.

