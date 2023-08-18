AFN Meets with Secretary Pete Buttigieg





Anchorage, AK— Tuesday, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg met with the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) in Anchorage. The meeting was productive and focused on ways to improve transportation and infrastructure in rural Alaska. During the meeting, AFN President Julie Kitka emphasized the importance of reliable, affordable, and safe transportation infrastructure for accessing medical care, education, and economic opportunities in our communities. Secretary Buttigieg listened attentively and expressed his commitment to working closely with AFN to improve transportation infrastructure throughout Alaska.

The meeting was attended by a number of distinguished individuals from AFN’s leadership and membership, including Ana Hoffman, AFN Co-Chair; Megan Onders, AFN Bering Straits Villages Board Member; Clarence Daniel, Community Development Division Director at AVCP; Pearl Brower, President of UIC; Roy Ashenfelter, AFN Bering Straits Region Board Member; Nathan McCowan, AFN Aleut Villages Board Member; Marya Halvorsen, Koniag, Inc.; Ben Mallott, Vice President of External Affairs at AFN; Nicole Borromeo, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for AFN; April Ferguson, Lead Navigator for the AFN Navigator Program; and Nikki Stoops, Special Assistant to the President at AFN.

AFN President Julie Kitka said that the meeting was a positive step forward. “We appreciate Secretary Buttigieg’s commitment to meeting with us and listening to our concerns,” said President Kitka. “We appreciate Secretary Buttigieg’s dedication to working with us to improve access to essential resources and opportunities in Alaska, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

AFN is incredibly grateful for the time and attention given by Secretary Buttigieg; Milo Booth, Director of Tribal Affairs, Office of the Secretary – Tribal Governmental Affairs; and Arlando Teller, Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs, and looks forward to continuing this important collaboration on transportation infrastructure in Alaska. With reliable transportation, rural communities in Alaska will have increased access to vital resources and opportunities, which will help ensure the state’s prosperity as a whole.



