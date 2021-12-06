AFN Releases Agenda for 2021 Virtual Convention





Dear AFN Delegates, Members, and Convention Participants,

The 2021 AFN Convention, scheduled for December 13 and 14, is just around the corner! There are many ways to participate and watch. Click HERE for the agenda.

You can participate by logging into the convention virtual meeting platform. Click HERE to log in for access to agenda updates, information on presenters, sponsors and exhibitors, community chat rooms, and more.

You can watch the convention live on TV on 360 North, GCI and Yukon TV Channel 1, ARCS, and listen on Koahnic public radio. The convention webcast can be watched live at AFN’s website and on Facebook.

#2021AFN #ANCSA@50

Please contact AFN at afninfo@nativefederation.org if you have any questions.



