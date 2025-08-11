AFN Responds to Murkowski’s Draft Legislative Package to Support Native Children and Families





Anchorage, Alaska – The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) welcomes U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) comprehensive draft legislative package aimed at advancing the well-being and future opportunities of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children. This draft legislation builds on the transformative recommendations of “The Way Forward” report issued by the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children.



AFN President Ben Mallott stated, “Senator Murkowski’s commitment to the future of our Native children and families is evident in this comprehensive draft legislation. This legislative direction is an important opportunity for dialogue and collaboration on solutions that can strengthen the future for our children and families.”



This legislative initiative echoes the spirit of AFN’s 2024 Convention theme, “Our Children, Our Future Ancestors,” emphasizing our collective responsibility to nurture and empower the next generation. The draft legislation addresses critical areas such as child welfare, justice, health, housing, education, and data capabilities—key pillars in securing a strong and resilient future for Native communities.



AFN looks forward to working closely with Senator Murkowski’s office and AFN members to review and refine the proposal, ensuring it reflects the priorities and lived experiences of Alaska Native communities. While AFN has not taken a final position on the overall legislative package, we encourage Tribal leaders, community advocates, and stakeholders to provide input on this vital legislative proposal by September 12, 2025, via email to Murkowski_Outreach@Indian.Senate.Gov.



“The journey laid out in The Way Forward report is not just about today—it’s about honoring our past and ensuring a thriving future for our children,” added President Mallott. “We look forward to collaborating with Senator Murkowski and all stakeholders to turn these recommendations into meaningful action.”

A section-by-section summary of the draft legislation can be found here.



The full discussion draft is available here. You can read the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs press release here.

