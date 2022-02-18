AFN Strongly Supports the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization of 2022





AFN is pleased that Congress took bold action last week to address the epidemic of violence against Indigenous women and children by introducing bipartisan reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022 (VAWA).



The reauthorization of VAWA has been a long-standing priority of AFN. Introduced by Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Diane Feinstein, and 21 Republican and Democrat senators, this legislation would not only reauthorize VAWA through 2027, but would include the Alaska Tribal Public Safety Empowerment Act, a groundbreaking pilot program for Alaska’s 229 federally recognized Indian Tribes to exercise special tribal criminal jurisdiction over crimes of dating violence, domestic violence, and violations within rural Alaska Native villages.



“AFN commends Congress for responding to the pleas of Native American women, families, and children living in difficult and heartbreaking circumstances,” said AFN President Julie Kitka. “Too many futures are cut short by violence and threats. If this legislation can stop the cycle of violence in our communities AFN commends all who support this legislation.”



AFN acknowledges Senator Murkowski’s innovative efforts to include the Alaska Tribal Public Safety Empowerment Act in the VAWA reauthorization. That Act not only recognizes the unique public safety challenges in Alaska but offers real tools for tribes to address the disproportionate rate of violence against Alaska Native women and children. AFN has passed numerous resolutions urging the reauthorization of VAWA, including AFN Resolution 21-10 which passed in 2021, and AFN Resolution 20-10 which specifically supports the Alaska Tribal Public Safety Empowerment Act.



“We also recognize and deeply appreciate Congressman Don Young for his leadership in the U.S. House to reauthorize VAWA in 2021, which includes the establishment of a similar pilot project,” said AFN Co-Chair Ana Hoffman. “I am proud that Senator Murkowski and Congressman Young are taking courageous actions to protect Alaska Native women and children. AFN looks forward to working with our entire delegation to ensure a swift passage.”



The legislation was introduced by Senators Feinstein (D-CA), Senator Ernst (R-IA), Senator Durbin (D-Il), Senator Murkowski (R-AK), Senator Leahy, (D-VT), Senator Collins (R-ME), Senator Murray (D-WA), Senator Capito (R-WV), Senator Shaheen (D-NH), Senator Portman (R-OH), Senator Schatz (D-HI), Senator Cornyn (R-TX), Senator Brown (D-OH), Senator Cramer (R-ND), Senator Wyden (D-OR), Senator Tillis (R-NC), Senator Blumenthal (D-CT), Senator Moran (R-KS), Senator Manchin (D-WV), Senator Burr (R-NC), Senator Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Senator Blunt (R-MO).



Click HERE for a section by section of the bill.

Click HERE for bill text.

