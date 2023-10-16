AFN to Kick off Convention with Alaska Premiere of ‘One with the Whale’





ANCHORAGE, AK – The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) is hosting the Alaska premiere of One With the Whale on Wednesday, October 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Dena’ina Civic & Convention Center in Anchorage to kick off the 2023 AFN Convention.

Hunting whales is a matter of life or death for the Indigenous people of St. Lawrence, a remote island in the Bering Sea. So, when Chris Apassingok becomes the youngest person to ever harpoon a whale for his Alaskan village, his mother proudly shares the news on Facebook. To her surprise, thousands of keyboard activists brutally attack Chris without fully understanding the scope of his accomplishment.

One with the Whale is a heartwarming yet thrilling story of one family’s struggle to rebuild their shattered identities and regain a new foothold in both the ancient and modern world.

The showing is free and will be followed by a Q&A session with the directors and heroes of the film. Seating is limited, so reserve your free ticket today.