After Harris-Trump Debate, Progressives Say 2024 Contrast ‘Couldn’t Be More Stark’





The president of the AFL-CIO called the November election a “fundamental choice,” slamming Trump as “an unhinged serial union buster who betrays working people.”

The 2024 U.S. presidential debate in Philadelphia Tuesday night presented what progressive organizers and labor leaders described as a stark choice between a former president dedicated to slashing taxes for the rich and assailing fundmental freedoms and a vice president committed to protecting abortion rights, combating corporate abuses, and alleviating the nation’s housing crisis.

Over the course of the 90-minute debate, Republican nominee Donald Trump repeated well-worn lies about the 2020 election, regurgitated racist falsehoods about immigrants, bragged about the conservative-dominated Supreme Court’s decision revoking the constitutional right to abortion care and refused to say he would veto a national abortion ban, and doubled down on his plan to “cut taxes very substantially.”

Kamala Harris, who is leading the Democratic ticket, repeatedly took aim at Trump’s economic agenda, saying that “it’s all about tax breaks for the richest people” and accusing the former president of being “more interested in defending himself than he is in looking out for you.” Harris also touted her endorsement from the United Auto Workers and decried the offshoring of manufacturing jobs during Trump’s first term.

On reproductive rights, Harris noted that Trump “hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did exactly as he intended.”

“Now in over 20 states there are Trump abortion bans which make it criminal for a doctor or nurse to provide healthcare,” said Harris. “In one state it provides prison for life. Trump abortion bans that make no exception even for rape and incest.”

“Understand what that means,” Harris continued. “A survivor of a crime, a violation to their body, does not have the right to make a decision about what happens to their body next. That is immoral. And one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government, and Donald Trump certainly, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body.”