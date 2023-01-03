After Hours-Long Standoff and Dog Bite, Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder on West 29th Place in Anchorage





Anchorage police responded to the 800-block of West 29th Place at 3:02 pm after call-in reporting shots fired at that location on Friday. When APD officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Jesse Skinner, fired at the officers through the door.

Skinner would barricade himself for several hours. As a result SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. Negotiators would work through the afternoon to make contact with Skinner without success.

After a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest SWAT began issuing announcements that included less lethal and gas warnings. In response, Skinner initially opened the door only to shut it again.

At 8:46 pm, after hours of negotiations, Skinner emerged from the residence, but continued to ignore any other officer-issued commands. In response, K9 Rylin was released and made contact with the suspect allowing officers to approach and take Skinner into custody.

Skinner was taken to a local hospital and treated for his dog bite then taken to the department for questioning.

Following his interview, Skinner was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Assault III, two counts of Assault I, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, and Reckless Endangerment. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.

One officer involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police remained on the scene for a time as it was processed.



