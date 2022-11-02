After Several Hour Standoff Chena Avenue Barricade Suspect Gives up to APD





The Anchorage Police Department revealed that the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and the Tactical Support Unit (TSU) was called in to the 5100-block of Chena Avenue on Monday evening after APD attempted to make a felony warrant arrest.

The subject of the warrant, 62-year-old Jacquelyn D. Mercado, instead of complying with APD, threatened to shoot others and herself before barricading herself in.

Chena Avenue was closed between Fireoved Drive and Davis Street during the police response and the public was advised to seek alternate routes.

After several hours, Mercado came out of the home and gave herself up at 11:31 pm.

Mercado’s existing felony warrant was for Burglary I, Theft II, Theft IV, Assault IV and Resisting. As a result of Monday’s incident addition charges of Assault III, Terroristic Threats II, and Resisting Arrest.



