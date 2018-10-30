After Six Hour Stand-Off Clover Hollow Man Gives up after Gas Deployment

Alaska Native News Oct 30, 2018.

APD responded to the 200-block of Clover Hollow on Monday afternoon in reference to an assault that occurred at a residence there at 3:47 pm.

According to the police report, the mother of 32-year-old Devin Foland went to check on him prior to that time and after doing so, prepared to leave, but then “her son verbally threatened her and refused to allow her to exit by physically restraining her.” During that time, Foland threatened her with a baseball bat although never struck her with it.

Foland’s mother would eventually make good her escape through one of the home’s windows.

APD attempted to negotiate with Foland, and reported that he was making suicidal threats and refused to come out of the dwelling. It was determined that Foland was the only person in the home.







SWAT responded to the scene after 7 pm and contacted nearby residents that may possibly need to vacate their homes. Officers also advised persons with respiratory illness or sensitivities to remain in their homes and close all windows and doors.

After approximately six hours, at 10:30 pm, SWAT reported that gas had been deployed and that Foland soon exited the structure and was taken into custody.

After being medically cleared, Foland was transported to the Anchorage Jail on two counts of Assault.