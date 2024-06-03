AG Taylor Joins 21 States Challenging EPA’s New Effluent Limit on Steam Electric Power





(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor joined 21 other states, in filing a petition for review Tuesday with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s new effluent limit guidelines for steam electric power.

“This new regulation exceeds the agency’s authority. It stands to have substantial impacts on approximately eight coal-fired power plants within Alaska, requiring both upgrades and new equipment, which is likely to have subsequent impacts on the cost of power for individual Alaskans, as well as potential impacts on jobs in Alaska related to power and coal production,” said Attorney General Taylor.

On May 9, 2024, the EPA issued notice of a new final rule regarding effluent limit guidelines for electric power generation facilities. The new rule would place more stringent guidelines on discharges of wastewater from electricity generating facilities and is estimated to result in increased costs for such facilities of ~$500 million to ~$1.1 billion per year.

The petition for review challenges the new final rule as arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion, and as not in accordance with law. The attorneys general are asking the Court to declare the action unlawful.

# # #



