AG Taylor New Chair of Attorney General Alliance





(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor has officially assumed the chairmanship of the Attorney General Alliance (AGA). The Attorney General Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and bipartisan group with membership including 51 U.S. states and territories.

“It is truly an honor to serve as Chairman of the Attorney General Alliance,” said Attorney General Taylor. “I look forward to the opportunity to work together with other Attorneys General on issues that impact not only Alaskans but our entire nation. The Attorney General Alliance serves as a bipartisan forum where Attorneys General work in cooperation to share ideas, educate on emerging issues, build relationships, and foster enforcement through meetings, panels, working groups, and social activities.”

Under Attorney General Taylor’s leadership, the AGA will focus on a new Chair’s Initiative, “Cyber Awareness: Addressing Digital Threats at Home and Abroad,” designed to tackle the rapidly evolving challenges posed by cyber threats, including those that originate in hostile nation states. AG Taylor has a long history of enforcing data privacy laws and protecting consumers from scams, many of which originate online.

Attorney General Taylor’s Chair’s Initiative will include a meeting in Alaska from Aug. 25-27, 2025. This event will bring together attorneys general from across the nation, along with industry experts and policymakers, to share insights and strategies for addressing the multifaceted challenges of cybersecurity. Discussions will focus on improving consumer protection, enhancing the security of critical infrastructure, and navigating the ethical and regulatory implications of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“As technology evolves, so do the threats to our citizens and infrastructure,” Attorney General Taylor added. “The Cyber Awareness Initiative is about equipping attorneys general with the resources and partnerships they need to be effective defenders against these growing challenges. By working collaboratively, we can strengthen our frontline defenses and ensure a safer, more secure future for all.”

# # #



