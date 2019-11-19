Ahtna Subsidiary Acquires Leading Dredging and Civil Construction Firm

Anchorage, Alaska – Ahtna Marine & Construction Company, LLC (AMCC), an Ahtna, Inc. company, has finalized acquisition of Cavache, Inc. a Florida-based dredging and civil construction firm. Cavache has been in operation for over 15 years and it’s 20 employees and vessel and marine equipment assets will be transitioned under AMCC.
“Cavache has an excellent reputation with their clients and the acquisition will bolster our strategic objective to expand operations throughout the Southeast region of the country,” said Craig O’Rourke, AMCC president.
Cavache specializes in hydraulic and mechanical dredging services in lakes, ports, rivers, canals, inlets and other navigable waterways as well as beach renourishment, shoreline protection, wetland construction and environmental clean-up and maintenance. AMCC plans to establish a HUBZone office in Florida and service the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Florida Inland Navigation District, and the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast contracting office.
“The acquisition is part of our overall investment strategy which is focused on companies that increase our service offerings, provide shareholder value and diversify our customer base. We will continue to explore acquisition of other great companies that meet our investment criteria,” said Tom Maloney, Ahtna Netiye’s chief operating officer.
Ahtna Netiye’, LLC is the business holding company for Ahtna, Incorporated. Netiye’ is an Ahtna Athabascan word that means “our strength.” Ahtna Netiye’ manages and oversees the business operations of Ahtna’s subsidiaries, providing strategic direction and corporate structure stability aimed at long-term growth and success.
Written by: Shannon Blue | Ahtna Inc on Nov 19, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News