Air National Guard Member Arrested, Charged with Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography





ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment on Friday, April 21, charging Air National Guard Technical Sergeant of the 176th Maintenance Group on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson (JBER) with production, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Richard Anthony Dougherty was arrested on Thursday, April 6, 2023, and was originally charged by complaint. The complaint filed in the case charged that, between 2017 and 2023, Richard Anthony Dougherty distributed child pornography over the internet and possessed “terabytes” of child pornography on a computer and mobile phone. According to court documents, Dougherty confessed to hoarding child pornography for approximately 20 years, some of which he produced using the camera feature of a mobile phone that he had installed behind a mirror in a bathroom at his house in Anchorage.

On April 21, 2023, the grand jury indicted Dougherty with three counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison on each production count, a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 to 20 years on the receipt and distribution count, and maximum of 10 years in prison for the possession count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case with substantial assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, and additional assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. The investigation is ongoing.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonas M. Walker and Seth Brickey for the District of Alaska are prosecuting the case.

An indictment and complaint are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



