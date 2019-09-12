Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing after In-Cabin Incident

A Ryan Air flight departing from Aniak on Tuesday had to turn around and make an emergency landing back at the community’s airstrip, the flight company told troopers.

According to the report, 40-year-old Calvin Chase of Anvik, undid his seat belt and proceeded to open the rear cargo door of the aircraft in flight shortly after take-off.

Fortunately, other passengers aboard the flight were able to restrain Chase as the pilot turned around and hastily returned to Aniak.

Chase’s further intentions were not revealed.

Calvin was arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief II and Assault III, both felonies.

He was transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center and arraigned on Wednesday. He remains in custody.