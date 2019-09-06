AKDOT&PF Sites Down for Maintenance Saturday

- Home
On Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 the Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will be powering down all IT systems for maintenance.
The systems will be down from 5 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m.
Many DOT&PF websites and online services will be affected or unavailable during the outage. These include:
511 will be available, but camera images will not be updated during the outage.
Your patience is appreciated while we make this necessary change in order to better serve our customers.
Written by: Alaska DOT and PF on Sep 6, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News