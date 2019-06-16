Akiachak Man Arrested on Alcohol and Sex crimes on Thursday

Alaska Native News Jun 16, 2019.

An Akiachak man is being held on $75,000 bail after his arrest on sex crime charges in that community on Thursday of last week.

Bethel-based troopers were informed of a sexual assault/abuse incident in Akiachak on Tuesday, June 11th. An investigation was opened that determined evidence pointed to 24-year-old Herman Frederick having furnished alcohol to a 15-year-old teen before proceeding to engaging in sex.

Frederick was arrested on Thursday and transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Sexual Assault II, Sexual Abuse of a Minor II and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor with his bail set at $75k.