Akiachak Man Dies while in Protective Custody in Village Jail

Alaska Native News May 13, 2019.

AST in Bethel revealed that a person in custody at the village jail in Akiachak died while being held in protective custody on Friday night.

Tribal police reported that they had taken 54-year-old Robert Nick into protective custody because of his level of intoxication. When the tribal jail guard later checked on him, he was found unresponsive. Life-saving measures were taken but were ultimately unsuccessful, tribal police told AST in Bethel at 8:53 pm.

Troopers responded to the community by boat to investigate the incident.

Nick’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and Nick’s next of kin were notified of his passing.

Troopers say that alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.

The investigation continues.





