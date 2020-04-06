Akiachak Man Jailed on Domestic Violence Assault Charges Kills Puppy in Cell

Alaska Native News on Apr 6, 2020.

An Akiachak man faces assault and animal cruelty charges for incidents before and after arrest on Saturday, troopers report.

Troopers say that Tribal Police responded to and openedd an investigation at an Akiachak address after receiving a request from a family member of the reported 27-year-old victim. The family member told authorities that the victim showed up at their home partially clothed and showing obvious signs of physical injury. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Brandon Kasayulie.

Officers made contact with Kasayulie at his residence and subsequently placed him under arrest on Assault IV-DV. He was jailed at the community’s jail. “While Brandon was in his cell, a small puppy wandered into the jail, and Brandon was able to reach out and pull it into the cell, Troopers reported. They also reported that “Brandon’s actions with the puppy inside the cell resulted in the death of the puppy.” As a result, Kasayulie was also charged with Animal Cruelty.

At one point, Kasayulie ran from the jail but was quickly apprehended and placed back in his cell.

While jailed, Kasayulie is reported to have attempted suicide twice before he was transported from the village to Bethel. As of Monday, he remains in custody at Bethel’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.





