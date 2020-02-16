Akiak Suspect Arrested on Warrants Totaling $50,500 Friday

Alaska Native News on Feb 16, 2020.

On Friday Bethel-based Alaska state Troopers traveled to Akiak with two warrants totaling $50,500 and served them on an Akiak man prior to his arrest, AST revealed.

Troopers, once in Akiak, made contact with 33-year-old Arnold T. Williams at 11:30 am and served him with the double warrants. The first warrant for $500 was for Weapons Misconduct and Alcohol Importation that occurred in November of 2019, and the second warrant, totaling $50,000 was for four counts of Sexual Assault I, Sexual Abuse of a Minor I and Sexual Abuse of a Minor II.

Williams was taken into custody and transported him to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Facility with his bail set at $50,500.

Vinelink shows he remains in custody at that facility.