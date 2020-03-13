Alakanuk Man Sought after Severe Domestic Violence Assault

Alaska Native News on Mar 13, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers were informed of a serious Domestic Violence Assault in the community of Alaknuk on Wednesday, and responded to initiate an investigation according to their report.

The investigation revealed that in an alcohol-related incident, Ignatius Stanislaus attacked a family member and beat her in the head multiple times and even attacked her with a frying pan. Following that, he strangled her unconscious and continued his attack by kicking her several times while she was down.

The victim was transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Center for treatment of her injuries.

Stanislaus fled after the incident and went into hiding. According to court records, Stanislaus has an extensive felony assault history and several felony assault charges already before the court and has a warrant for his arrest.

The investigation is continuing in the current case.





